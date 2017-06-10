Nature Made® Potassium Gluconate 550 mg contains 90 mg of potassium, which helps support several functions of the body such as heart and healthy nerve function.* Potassium helps support heart function by helping to control the activity of the heart muscle.*

Contains a 100-day supply of Nature Made® Potassium Gluconate 550 mg Tablets, 100 tablets per bottle

Key nutrients to support heart, nerve and muscle function*

Guaranteed to meet our high quality standards. Made from carefully selected ingredients under strict manufacturing processes

No color added, no artificial flavors, no preservatives, gluten free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.