Nature Made Potassium Gluconate Dietary Supplement Tablets 550mg 100 Count Perspective: front
Nature Made Potassium Gluconate Dietary Supplement Tablets 550mg 100 Count Perspective: back
Nature Made Potassium Gluconate Dietary Supplement Tablets 550mg 100 Count Perspective: left
Nature Made Potassium Gluconate Dietary Supplement Tablets 550mg 100 Count Perspective: right
Nature Made Potassium Gluconate Dietary Supplement Tablets 550mg 100 Count Perspective: top
Nature Made Potassium Gluconate Dietary Supplement Tablets 550mg 100 Count Perspective: bottom
Nature Made Potassium Gluconate Dietary Supplement Tablets 550mg 100 Count

100 ctUPC: 0003160401358
Product Details

Nature Made® Potassium Gluconate 550 mg contains 90 mg of potassium, which helps support several functions of the body such as heart and healthy nerve function.* Potassium helps support heart function by helping to control the activity of the heart muscle.*

  • Contains a 100-day supply of Nature Made® Potassium Gluconate 550 mg Tablets, 100 tablets per bottle
  • Key nutrients to support heart, nerve and muscle function*
  • Guaranteed to meet our high quality standards. Made from carefully selected ingredients under strict manufacturing processes
  • No color added, no artificial flavors, no preservatives, gluten free

 

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.