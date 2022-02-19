Nature Made Elderberry Gummies with Vitamin C and Zinc make it easy to remember to take your immune support vitamins every day. Like other berries, elderberries contain anthocyanins, known to have antioxidant properties. Vitamin C is a well-known antioxidant and immune support vitamin, and Zinc is another key immune support nutrient.* These delicious elderberry gummies contain 100mg of black elderberry fruit extract, 90mg of Vitamin C and 7.5mg of Zinc per serving to help support the immune system.* Treat yourself to delicious immune support with Nature Made Elderberry Gummies with Vitamin C and Zinc today.

Like other berries, elderberries contain anthocyanins, known to have antioxidant properties; These elderberry gummies offer 100mg of black elderberry fruit extract, plus 90mg of Vitamin C, and 7.5mg of Zinc per serving

These immune support gummies contain Vitamin C, an essential immune support vitamin and known antioxidant, and Zinc, another key immune support nutrient*

Contains 60 immune support gummies, 2 per serving; Adults chew two elderberry gummies daily

Guaranteed to meet our high quality standards; No artificial flavors or sweeteners; No color added; No high fructose corn syrup; Gluten-free; Made with pectin; Suitable for vegetarians

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.