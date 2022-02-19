Nature Made® Raspberry Flavored Elderberry Gummies with Vitamin C & Zinc
Product Details
Nature Made Elderberry Gummies with Vitamin C and Zinc make it easy to remember to take your immune support vitamins every day. Like other berries, elderberries contain anthocyanins, known to have antioxidant properties. Vitamin C is a well-known antioxidant and immune support vitamin, and Zinc is another key immune support nutrient.* These delicious elderberry gummies contain 100mg of black elderberry fruit extract, 90mg of Vitamin C and 7.5mg of Zinc per serving to help support the immune system.* Treat yourself to delicious immune support with Nature Made Elderberry Gummies with Vitamin C and Zinc today.
- Like other berries, elderberries contain anthocyanins, known to have antioxidant properties; These elderberry gummies offer 100mg of black elderberry fruit extract, plus 90mg of Vitamin C, and 7.5mg of Zinc per serving
- These immune support gummies contain Vitamin C, an essential immune support vitamin and known antioxidant, and Zinc, another key immune support nutrient*
- Contains 60 immune support gummies, 2 per serving; Adults chew two elderberry gummies daily
- Guaranteed to meet our high quality standards; No artificial flavors or sweeteners; No color added; No high fructose corn syrup; Gluten-free; Made with pectin; Suitable for vegetarians
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.