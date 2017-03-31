Nature's Answer Aloe Vera Phytogel™ Vegetarian Capsules 250mg Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Aloe Vera Phytogel™ Vegetarian Capsules 250mg

90 ctUPC: 0008300016114
Product Details

With one of the most comprehensive herbariums in the world, Nature's Answer has identified Mother Nature's unique botanical fingerprint on over 800 plant reference standards. Utilizing Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology™, these authenticated samples each serve as the standard by which all incoming raw materials are judged. Using carefully-controlled extraction techniques, we capture the holistic balance of each herb and the value is passed on to you, the consumer, who can be assured that the product in your hand is authentic, safe, effective, holistically balanced, and of course... Nature's Answer.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Aloe Vera ( Aloe Barbadensis ) Leaf Inner , Fillet Extract , Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose , Maltodextrin , Calcium Silicate .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
