Ingredients

Aloe Vera ( Aloe Barbadensis ) Leaf Inner , Fillet Extract , Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose , Maltodextrin , Calcium Silicate .

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More