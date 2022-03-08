Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Astragalus Herbal Supplement 2000mg
1 fl ozUPC: 0008300000125
Product Details
Our organic alcohol extracts are produced using our cold Bio-Chelated proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced Authentic Botanical Fingerprint extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Astragalus Root ( Astragalus Membranaceus ) Extract . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Certified Organic Alcohol .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
