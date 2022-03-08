Nature's Answer Astragalus Root Vegetarian Caps 500mg
Astragalus root (Astragalus membranaceus), a member of the pea family, is considered one of the most important tonic herbs in Chinese medicine due to its ability to invigorate vital energy (qi). Astragalus has been shown to have a beneficial role in maintaining wellness.
Astragalus ( Astragalus Membranaceus ) Root
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
