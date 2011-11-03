Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Astragalus
1 fl ozUPC: 0008300000574
Product Details
- Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology™
- Astragalus membranaceus
- Super Concentrated
- Discover Nature's Answer™
- Alcohol Free / Gluten Free
- Herbal Supplement
- Bio-Chelated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
Ingredients
Astragalus Root Fluid Extract , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin and Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
