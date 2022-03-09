Nature's Answer B Complex Liquid Vitamin
Product Details
B vitamins support energy production and overall cell health*. B-Complex liquid provides nutritional support in an easily absorbed form*. Quik-Sorb is an exclusive blend of herbs known to enhance delivery of nutrients to the body*.
- High Potency B-Complex Formula
- With Quik-Sorb®
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Purified Water, Vegetable Glycerin, Organic Agave Nectar, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Natural Tangerine Flavor, Quik-sorbate {Ginger Rhizome, Amla Fruit, Capsicum Fruit}
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
