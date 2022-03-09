Nature's Answer B Complex Liquid Vitamin Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Nature's Answer B Complex Liquid Vitamin

8 fl ozUPC: 0008300026105
Purchase Options

Product Details

B vitamins support energy production and overall cell health*. B-Complex liquid provides nutritional support in an easily absorbed form*. Quik-Sorb is an exclusive blend of herbs known to enhance delivery of nutrients to the body*.

  • High Potency B-Complex Formula
  • With Quik-Sorb®

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Sugar1g
Vitamin C120mg200%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Purified Water, Vegetable Glycerin, Organic Agave Nectar, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Natural Tangerine Flavor, Quik-sorbate {Ginger Rhizome, Amla Fruit, Capsicum Fruit}

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More