Nature's Answer Bilberry-20 Liquid Extract 340mg Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Bilberry-20 Liquid Extract 340mg

1 fl ozUPC: 0008300000753
Using carefully-controlled extraction techniques,Nature's Answercaptures the holistic balance of each herbal and the value is passed on to you, the consumer, who can be assured that the product in your hand is authentic, safe, effective, holistically balanced, and of course... Nature's Answer®. Thealcohol-free extracts are produced using the cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® Advanced Botanical Fingerprint™ extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant. Nature's Answer's Facility is cGMP Certified, Organic and Kosher Certified.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Bilberry ( Vaccinium myrtillus ) Fruit Extract ( Standardized For : Anthocyanins ) , Other Ingredients : Glycerin , Purified Water .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
