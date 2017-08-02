Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Bilberry Vision Complex
60 CTUPC: 0008300016011
Product Details
- Herbal Combination
- Vision Complex
- Tested & Verified
- Identified for Authenticity
- Holistically Balanced
- Includes Lutein
- Vegetarian / Vegan
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit250%
Vitamin C0mg1667%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vision Complex Proprietary Blend : Quercetin Dihydrate ( Dimorphandra Mollis ) ( Pod ) , L-Cysteine , L-Glutamine , Glycine , Taurine , Bilberry ( Vaccinium myrtillus ) Fruit Extract , Lutein ( , from : Marigold ( Tagetes Erecta ) ( Flower petals ) ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.