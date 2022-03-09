Nature's Answer BioPro® Maitake Liquid Extract
Product Details
Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology
At Bio-Pro, the Mycology division of Nature''s Answer®, we maintain a strong emphasis on supplying professional-grade, premium quality, nutritional mushroom formulas, defined by the highest level of efficacy and benefits to our customers.
Direct from the source, our products are 100% formulated and produced in our own state-of-the-art, botanical manufacturing and quality-controlled facilities in the USA.
More than a super-food, Bio-Pro Mushroom formulations are completely free of pesticides and other contaminants and never tested on animals. Our mushroom ingredients are sustainably-cultivated under strictly controlled, analytical laboratory environments.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Maitake Mushroom Fruiting Body Extract , Contain : of : Beta-1 , 6-glucan with Beta-1 , 3 Branches . Other Ingredients : Coconut Glycerin and Usp Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
