Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology

At Bio-Pro, the Mycology division of Nature''s Answer®, we maintain a strong emphasis on supplying professional-grade, premium quality, nutritional mushroom formulas, defined by the highest level of efficacy and benefits to our customers.

Direct from the source, our products are 100% formulated and produced in our own state-of-the-art, botanical manufacturing and quality-controlled facilities in the USA.

More than a super-food, Bio-Pro Mushroom formulations are completely free of pesticides and other contaminants and never tested on animals. Our mushroom ingredients are sustainably-cultivated under strictly controlled, analytical laboratory environments.