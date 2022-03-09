Nature's Answer BioPro® Maitake Liquid Extract Perspective: front
Nature's Answer BioPro® Maitake Liquid Extract

2 fl ozUPC: 0008300000751
At Bio-Pro, the Mycology division of Nature''s Answer®, we maintain a strong emphasis on supplying professional-grade, premium quality, nutritional mushroom formulas, defined by the highest level of efficacy and benefits to our customers.

Direct from the source, our products are 100% formulated and produced in our own state-of-the-art, botanical manufacturing and quality-controlled facilities in the USA.

More than a super-food, Bio-Pro Mushroom formulations are completely free of pesticides and other contaminants and never tested on animals. Our mushroom ingredients are sustainably-cultivated under strictly controlled, analytical laboratory environments.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Maitake Mushroom Fruiting Body Extract , Contain : of : Beta-1 , 6-glucan with Beta-1 , 3 Branches . Other Ingredients : Coconut Glycerin and Usp Purified Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
