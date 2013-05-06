Nature's Answer Bitters & Ginger
Nature''s Answer® organic alcohol extracts are produced using our cold Bio-Chelated®
proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® Authentic Botanical Fingerprint™ extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Proprietary Blend : Extracts of : Ginger Root , Cardamom Seed , Centaury , Aerial Parts , Astragalus Root , Fennel Seed , Rosemary Leaf , Gentian Root . Other Ingredients : Coconut Glycerin and Usp Purified Water .
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
