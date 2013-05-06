Nature's Answer Bitters & Ginger Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Bitters & Ginger

1000 mg - 2 fl ozUPC: 0008300000708
Nature''s Answer® organic alcohol extracts are produced using our cold Bio-Chelated®

proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® Authentic Botanical Fingerprint™ extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Extracts of : Ginger Root , Cardamom Seed , Centaury , Aerial Parts , Astragalus Root , Fennel Seed , Rosemary Leaf , Gentian Root . Other Ingredients : Coconut Glycerin and Usp Purified Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More