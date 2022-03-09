Nature's Answer Black Cohosh Root Vegetarian Capsules 40mg
Black Cohosh root (Cimicifuga racemosa) was used by both Native American and early settlers to treat female-related conditions.Research has pointed to the herb's beneficial effects on supporting female hormonal balance*.This is due to the combined effect of the triterpenoid compounds (2.5%) and isoflavonoids, which are maximized in this capsule.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Calcium Silicate . , Black Cohosh ( Cimicifuga Foetida ) Root Extract
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
