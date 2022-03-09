Nature's Answer Black Cohosh Root Vegetarian Capsules 40mg Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Black Cohosh Root Vegetarian Capsules 40mg

60 ctUPC: 0008300016365
Product Details

Black Cohosh root (Cimicifuga racemosa) was used by both Native American and early settlers to treat female-related conditions.Research has pointed to the herb's beneficial effects on supporting female hormonal balance*.This is due to the combined effect of the triterpenoid compounds (2.5%) and isoflavonoids, which are maximized in this capsule.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Calcium Silicate . , Black Cohosh ( Cimicifuga Foetida ) Root Extract

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More