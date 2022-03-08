Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Black Elderberry Extract Sambucus Immune Supplement
8 fl ozUPC: 0008300026222
Product Details
- Black Elderberry Extract
- Super Concentrated 12,000 mg Per Serving
- Infused with Echinacea & Astraglus
- With Zinc & Vitamin C
- Alcohol Free
- No Benzoates
- Holistically Balanced®
- Gluten Free
- Vegetarian / Vegan
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
24.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C0mg333%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Black Elderberry Juice ( Sambucus nigra ) , Concentrated Extract , Red Raspberry Juice ( Concentrated Extract ) , Proprietary Herbal Blend ( Echinacea Purpurea ( Aerial Parts ) Extract , Astragalus Mongholicus Root Extract ) , Echinacea angustifolia Root ( Extract ) , Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
