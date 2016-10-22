Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Black Elderberry Sambucus Family Size Dietary Supplement 12000mg
16 fl ozUPC: 0008300026220
Product Details
- Super Concentrated 12,000 mg per Serving
- Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology™
- Holistically Balanced®
- No Benzoates
- No Artificial Preservatives
- Alcohol Free
- Gluten Free
- Vegetarian / Vegan
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
48.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Black Elderberry Juice ( Sambucus nigra ) Concentrated Extract , Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More