Nature's Answer Black Walnut Complex Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Black Walnut Complex contains a balanced blend of key herbs well-known for promoting gastrointestinal health.* This unique formula offers an ideal way to experience the benefits of each herb in one convenient formula.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Herbal Blend : Black Walnut ( Juglans Nigra ) Green Hulls , Sweet Annie (Arternisia Annua) Aerial Parts , Quassia ( Quassia Amara ) Bark , Red Clover ( Trifolium Pratense ) Tops , Wormwood ( Artemisia Absinthium ) Leaf . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Contains Walnut and Walnut Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
