Nature's Answer Black Walnut Complex Vegetarian Capsules

90 ctUPC: 0008300016017
Product Details

Black Walnut Complex contains a balanced blend of key herbs well-known for promoting gastrointestinal health.* This unique formula offers an ideal way to experience the benefits of each herb in one convenient formula.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Herbal Blend : Black Walnut ( Juglans Nigra ) Green Hulls , Sweet Annie (Arternisia Annua) Aerial Parts , Quassia ( Quassia Amara ) Bark , Red Clover ( Trifolium Pratense ) Tops , Wormwood ( Artemisia Absinthium ) Leaf . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .

Allergen Info
Contains Walnut and Walnut Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

