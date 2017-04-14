Nature's Answer Black Walnut Hulls
Product Details
Nature''s Answer® organic alcohol extracts are produced using their cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Black Walnut (Juglans Nigra) Hulls Extract . Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Certified Organic Alcohol .
Allergen Info
Contains Walnut and Walnut Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
