Nature's Answer Black Walnut & Wormwood
Product Details
Nature's Answer alcohol-free extracts are produced using alcohol, water and natural extractants. All alcohol and extractants are removed through our cold Bio-Chelated proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant. Manufactured in our FDA registered and pharmaceutically licensed facility.
- Supports intestinal health
- Super Concentrated 2,000mg per serving
- Gluten-Free
- Alcohol-Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Extracts of ; Osha Root , Wild Indigo Root , E Angustifolia Root , E. Purpuria Whole Plant , Thuja Leaf , Maitake Mushroom Fruiting Body . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More