Nature's Answer alcohol-free extracts are produced using alcohol, water and natural extractants. All alcohol and extractants are removed through our cold Bio-Chelated proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant. Manufactured in our FDA registered and pharmaceutically licensed facility.

Supports intestinal health

Super Concentrated 2,000mg per serving

Gluten-Free

Alcohol-Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.