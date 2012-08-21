Nature's Answer Bladderwrack
Product Details
Our organic alcohol extracts are produced using our cold Bio-Chelated proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced Authentic Botanical Fingerprint extract in the same ratios as in the plant.
Our Facility is NSF GMP Certified, Organic and Kosher Certified.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bladderwrack Thallus ( Fucus Vesiculosus ) Extract , Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Certified Organic Alcohol .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More