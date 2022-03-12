Nature's Answer Blue Cohosh Root
Product Details
Nature''s Answer organic alcohol extracts are produced using alcohol, water and coconut glycerin utilizing our cold Bio-Chelated proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced standardized extract. Liquid extracts are absorbed faster than tablets or capsules, and are more potent than tinctures. Holistically Balanced guarantees that the constituents of the extract are in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Blue Cohosh Root Extract , Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More