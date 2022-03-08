Nature's Answer Brainstorm™ Alcohol Free
Product Details
Nature''s Answer alcohol-free extracts are produced using alcohol, water and natural extractants. All alcohol and extractants are than removed through our cold Bio-Chelated proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced standardized extract. Liquid extracts are absorbed faster than tablets or capsules and are more potent than tinctures. Holistically Balanced guarantees that the constituents of the extract are in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Extract Of : Capsicum Fruit , Ginkgo Biloba Leaf , Gotu Kola , Aerial Parts , Hawthorn Berry , Periwinkle Aerial Parts , Rosemary Leaves , Prickly Ash Bark . Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerine .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
