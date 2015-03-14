Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Brewer's Yeast Dietary Supplement
16 ozUPC: 0008300016540
Brewer's yeast contains small organisms (microflora) that help maintain the proper functioning of the digestive tract*. It is a nutritional supplement that may enhance energy levels and strengthen the immune system*.
- Dietary Supplement
- Saccharomyces cerevisiae
- Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology™
- Soy Free
- Non-GMO
- Vegan / Vegetarian
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein14g
Calcium0mg8%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Inactive Dried Brewer's Yeast ( Saccharomyces Cerevisiae ) . .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
