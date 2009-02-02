Nature's Answer Burdock Root Vegetarian Caps 500mg
Product Details
With one ofthe most comprehensive herbariums in the world, Nature''s Answer® has identified Mother Nature''s unique botanical fingerprint on over 800 plant reference standards. Utilizing Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology®, these authenticated samples each serve as the standard by which all incoming raw materials are judged.
Using carefully-controlled extraction techniques, we capture the holistic balance® of each herb and the value is passed on to you, the consumer. From Plant to Shelf™,you can be assured that we know exactly what''s in the product in your hand, and we guarantee it is authentic, safe, effective, holistically balanced, and of course... Nature''s Answer.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Burdock ( Articum Lappa ) Root . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
