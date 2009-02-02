Nature's Answer Burdock Root Vegetarian Caps 500mg Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Burdock Root Vegetarian Caps 500mg

90 ctUPC: 0008300016134
With one ofthe most comprehensive herbariums in the world, Nature''s Answer® has identified Mother Nature''s unique botanical fingerprint on over 800 plant reference standards. Utilizing Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology®, these authenticated samples each serve as the standard by which all incoming raw materials are judged.

Using carefully-controlled extraction techniques, we capture the holistic balance® of each herb and the value is passed on to you, the consumer. From Plant to Shelf™,you can be assured that we know exactly what''s in the product in your hand, and we guarantee it is authentic, safe, effective, holistically balanced, and of course... Nature''s Answer.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Burdock ( Articum Lappa ) Root . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More