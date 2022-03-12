Cayenne pepper fruit (Capsicum annuum) contains capsaicin, vitamins C and E and antioxidants which help the body combat free radicals. The herb is also recognized for supporting healthy circulation.*

Promotes Healthy Circulation*

Single Herb Supplement

40,000 Scobile Heating Units

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.