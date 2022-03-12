Nature's Answer Cayenne Pepper Fruit Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Cayenne pepper fruit (Capsicum annuum) contains capsaicin, vitamins C and E and antioxidants which help the body combat free radicals. The herb is also recognized for supporting healthy circulation.*
- Promotes Healthy Circulation*
- Single Herb Supplement
- 40,000 Scobile Heating Units
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cayenne Pepper ( Capsicum Annuum ) Fruit , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More