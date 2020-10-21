Nature's Answer Celery Seed
Product Details
Nature''s Answer organic alcohol extracts are produced using our cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced®. Advanced Botanical Fingerprint™ extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.
Nature''s Answer''s Facility is cGMP Certified, Organic and Kosher Certified
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Celery Seed ( Apium Graveolens ) Extract , Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Certified Organic Alcohol .
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
