Nature''s Answer organic alcohol extracts are produced using our cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced®. Advanced Botanical Fingerprint™ extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.

Nature''s Answer''s Facility is cGMP Certified, Organic and Kosher Certified

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Celery Seed ( Apium Graveolens ) Extract , Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Certified Organic Alcohol .

Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
