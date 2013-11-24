Nature's Answer Chamomile Flower Vegetarian Capsules 650mg Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Chamomile Flower Vegetarian Capsules 650mg

90 ctUPC: 0008300016154
Product Details

Chamomile flower (Matricaria recutita) has been historically used as a relaxing herb at bedtime. Today it is widely used as a natural product for promoting digestive health.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chamomile ( Matricaria Recutita ) Flowers , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
