Nature's Answer Chamomile Flower Vegetarian Capsules 650mg
Product Details
Chamomile flower (Matricaria recutita) has been historically used as a relaxing herb at bedtime. Today it is widely used as a natural product for promoting digestive health.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chamomile ( Matricaria Recutita ) Flowers , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
