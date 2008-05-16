Nature's Answer Cranberry Herbal Supplement 10000mg Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Cranberry Herbal Supplement 10000mg

1 fl ozUPC: 0008300000600
Nature's Answer Cranberry Extract (Vaccinium macrocarpon) starts with the finest cranberries. The cranberry is a fruit that grows in we bogs in Eastern North America. The vines grow up to 7 feet long and are 2 to 6 feet tall. The bogs are flooded regularly to control weeds, pests, and to facilitate the harvesting of the cranberries. Back in the early 1900's researchers discovered that cranberries may play in a role in a healthy urinary tract.* This discovery is an important to us today as it was back then, since urinary tract issues are very common and have been estimated to occur in at least 60% of women at some stage during their lives.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cranberry ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) Juice Concentrate , Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Citric Acid .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

