Nature's Answer Cranberry Extract (Vaccinium macrocarpon) starts with the finest cranberries. The cranberry is a fruit that grows in we bogs in Eastern North America. The vines grow up to 7 feet long and are 2 to 6 feet tall. The bogs are flooded regularly to control weeds, pests, and to facilitate the harvesting of the cranberries. Back in the early 1900's researchers discovered that cranberries may play in a role in a healthy urinary tract.* This discovery is an important to us today as it was back then, since urinary tract issues are very common and have been estimated to occur in at least 60% of women at some stage during their lives.

