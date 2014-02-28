Nature's Answer Dandelion Root Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Dandelion root (Taraxacum officinale) has a long history of use as a liver tonic in traditional folklore. The herb helps balance the liver and also serves as a diuretic.
- Promotes a Healthy Liver*
- Single Herb Supplement
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dandelion ( Taraxacum officinale ) Root , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
