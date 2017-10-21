Nature's Answer Dong Quai Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Dong quai root (Angelica sinensis) is a member of the parsley family used as an herbal supplement in China for centuries. Clinical studies have shown the herb's positive actions to regulate the female system and balance hormones.
- Promotes Female Hormonal Balance*
- Single Herb Supplement
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dong Quai ( Angelica Sinensis ) Root . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More