Nature's Answer Echinacea and Goldenseal Vegetarian Caps 900mg
Product Details
Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology®
The Genius of Mother Nature In Every Bottle - Just as She Intended
"The true value of a plant lies deep within its natural holistic balance."
Frank D''Amelio, Sr., Founder, Nature''s Answer®
With one of the most comprehensive herbariums in the world, Nature''s Answer® has identified Mother Nature''s unique botanical fingerprint on over 800 plant reference standards. Utilizing Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology®, these authenticated samples each serve as the standard by which all incoming raw materials are judged.
Using carefully controlled extraction techniques, we capture the holistic balance of each herb and the value is passed on to you, our customer. From Plant to Shelf™, you can be assured that we know exactly what''s in the product in your hand, and we guarantee it is authentic, safe, effective, holistically balanced®, and of course...Nature''s Answer®.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Herbal Blend : Echinacea Purpurea , Echinacea angustifolia Root , Goldenseal Root , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More