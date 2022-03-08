Nature's Answer Echinacea Goldenseal Herbal Supplement
Product Details
Nature's Answer® alcohol-free extracts are produced using alcohol, water & natural extractants. All alcohol & extractants are removed through our cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend Of : Extracts : Goldenseal Root Extract ( Standardized For : Berberine and Hydrastine ) , E Angustifolia Root , E Purpurea Root and Aerial Parts , ( Equivalent Of : Phenol ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
