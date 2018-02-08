Nature's Answer Echinacea With Astragalus Herbal Blend Supplement
Product Details
Echinacea (E. purpurea) is recognized as an herb that enhances immune function. Astragalus (Astragalus membranaceus) root is an "adaptogen" that tones the body systems. Together they offer an advanced level of immune support.
- Promotes a Healthy Body*
- Herbal Blend Supplement
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Herbal Blend : Echinacea Purpurea ( E . Purpurea ) Aerial Parts , Astragalus ( Astragalus Membranaceus ) Root , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More