Enjoy the distinct advantages and subtle nuances of naturally-enhancing aromatic essential oils and botanicals - each providing unique, comforting benefits.

The Coconut Vanilla Body Lotion is made with an extraordinary blend of natural essential oils and botanicals to pamper even the most sensitive skin. This lotion is lightweight and absorbs quickly for delightfully hydrated, soft and smooth skin.

Infused with organic essential oils and botanicals, Coconut Vanilla Body Lotion is a nourishing formula that provides long-lasting moisture treatment with the naturally soothing scents of tropical coconut, vanilla and an aroma-therapeutic blend of organic essential oils. Use everyday for skin that's nourished, refreshed and protected.