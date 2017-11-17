Nature's Answer Essential Oil Coconut Vanilla Body Wash
Product Details
Nature's Answer Essential Oil Coconut Vanilla Body Wash is made with an extraordinary blend of natural essential oils and botanicals to pamper even the most sensitive skin. It's formulated to gently remove soil, excess oils, environmental pollutants and dead skin residues without over-drying. The naturally aromatic properties form the essential oils and botanicals invigorate and stimulate the senses, while awarding you with skin refreshingly clean, hydrated and naturally glowing.
In addition to energizing, upliftingly-fresh and skin-brightening citrus fruit, we've selected sage as a key ingredient for this luxurious wash because it provides a wide spectrum of beneficial cleansing compounds and nutrients. It does not strip, dehydrate or irritate the skin.
- Essential Oil-Infused
- Enjoy Invigorating & Nourishing Total Body Cleansing Head-to-Toe
- The Genius of Mother Nature in Every Bottle - Just as She Intended
- Cleanses, Nourishes, Moisturizes, and Protects
- With Tea Tree, Coconut, Vanilla, Argan, Jojoba & Lavender Essential Oils
- Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology®
- Certified Gluten-Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Cruelty Free
- Not Tested On Animals
- Vegan