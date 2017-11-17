Nature's Answer Essential Oil Coconut Vanilla Body Wash is made with an extraordinary blend of natural essential oils and botanicals to pamper even the most sensitive skin. It's formulated to gently remove soil, excess oils, environmental pollutants and dead skin residues without over-drying. The naturally aromatic properties form the essential oils and botanicals invigorate and stimulate the senses, while awarding you with skin refreshingly clean, hydrated and naturally glowing.

In addition to energizing, upliftingly-fresh and skin-brightening citrus fruit, we've selected sage as a key ingredient for this luxurious wash because it provides a wide spectrum of beneficial cleansing compounds and nutrients. It does not strip, dehydrate or irritate the skin.