Nature's Answer Essential Oil Coconut Vanilla Conditioner Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Essential Oil Coconut Vanilla Conditioner

16 fl ozUPC: 0008300016850
Product Details

Enjoy the distinct advantages and subtle nuances of naturally-enhancing aromatic essential oils, each providing unique and comforting benefits.

Essential oils help nurture and energize your senses. They're naturally uplifting and powerful. These fragrant, penetrating oils are carefully-distilled from flowers, fruits, leaves and roots of botanicals, yielding the wonderful properties only nature can provide.

This hair-perfecting conditioner soothes, refines and locks in moisture. It contains exotic ingredients that penetrate deeply; leaving hair smoother and thoroughly nourished.

  • Essential Oil-Infused
  • Nourishes, Moisturizes and Protects
  • With Tea Tree & Lavender Essential Oils Coconut, Vanilla, Argan & Jojoba Oils
  • Includes Biotin & Panthenol
  • Advanced Bitanical Fingerprint Technology
  • Non-GMO Verified
  • Gluten Free
  • Cruelty Free
  • Vegan