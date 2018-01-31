Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Essential Oil Coconut Vanilla Conditioner
16 fl ozUPC: 0008300016850
Product Details
Enjoy the distinct advantages and subtle nuances of naturally-enhancing aromatic essential oils, each providing unique and comforting benefits.
Essential oils help nurture and energize your senses. They're naturally uplifting and powerful. These fragrant, penetrating oils are carefully-distilled from flowers, fruits, leaves and roots of botanicals, yielding the wonderful properties only nature can provide.
This hair-perfecting conditioner soothes, refines and locks in moisture. It contains exotic ingredients that penetrate deeply; leaving hair smoother and thoroughly nourished.
- Essential Oil-Infused
- Nourishes, Moisturizes and Protects
- With Tea Tree & Lavender Essential Oils Coconut, Vanilla, Argan & Jojoba Oils
- Includes Biotin & Panthenol
- Advanced Bitanical Fingerprint Technology
- Non-GMO Verified
- Gluten Free
- Cruelty Free
- Vegan