Enjoy the distinct advantages and subtle nuances of naturally-enhancing aromatic essential oils, each providing unique and comforting benefits.

Essential oils help nurture and energize your senses. They're naturally uplifting and powerful. These fragrant, penetrating oils are carefully-distilled from flowers, fruits, leaves and roots of botanicals, yielding the wonderful properties only nature can provide.

This hair-perfecting conditioner soothes, refines and locks in moisture. It contains exotic ingredients that penetrate deeply; leaving hair smoother and thoroughly nourished.