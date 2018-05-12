Enjoy the distinct advantages and subtle nuances of naturally-enhancing aromatic essential oils, each providing unique and comforting benefits.

Essential oils help nurture and energize your senses. They're naturally uplifting and powerful. These fragrant, penetrating oils are carefully-distilled from flowers, fruits, leaves and roots of botanicals, yielding the wonderful properties only nature can provide.

This hair-fortifying shampoo gently removes soil, environmental pollutants and residues without damaging hair or over-drying scalp. It makes your hair so clean, so fresh and naturally radiant, you'll want to use it every day.

It contains exotic ingredients that purify the scalp and penetrate hair fibers deeply, leaving it smoother and thoroughly nourished. Naturally aromatic properties from essential oils and botanicals invigorate and stimulate the senses.