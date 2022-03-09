Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Essential Oil Peppermint Body Lotion
16 fl ozUPC: 0008300016690
Purchase Options
Product Details
Enjoy the distinct advantages and subtle nuances of naturally-enhancing aromatic essential oils and botanicals, each providing unique, comforting benefits.
Nature's Answer Peppermint Body Lotion is made with an extraordinary blend of natural essential oils and botanicals to pamper even the most sensitive skin. This lotion is lightweight and absorbs quickly for delightfully hydrated, soft and smooth skin.
Infused with organic essential oils and botanicals, Peppermint Body Lotion is a nourishing formula that provides long-lasting moisture treatment with the naturally soothing scents of peppermint, lavender and an aroma-therapeutic blend of organic essential oils. Use everyday for skin that's nourished, refreshed and protected.
- Loaded with Skin-Loving Ingredients that Soothe, Hydrate and Protect
- With Tea Tree, Citrus, Argan & Lavender Essential Oils
- The Genius of Mother Nature in Every Bottle -Just as She Intended
- Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology®
- For All Skin Types
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Certified Gluten-Free
- Cruelty Free
- Not Tested On Animals
- Vegan