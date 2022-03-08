Nature's Answer Essential Oil Peppermint Conditioner Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Essential Oil Peppermint Conditioner

16 fl ozUPC: 0008300016840
Enjoy the distinct advantages and subtle nuances of naturally-enhancing aromatic essential oils, each providing unique and comforting benefits.

Essential oils help nurture and energize your senses. They're naturally uplifting and powerful. These fragrant, penetrating oils are carefully-distilled from flowers, fruits, leaves and roots of botanicals, yielding the wonderful properties only nature can provide.

This hair-perfecting conditioner soothes, refines and locks in moisture. It contains exotic ingredients that penetrate deeply; leaving hair smoother and thoroughly nourished.

  • Essential Oil-Infused
  • With Tea Tree, Citrus, Argan, Jojoba & Lavender Essential Oils
  • The Genius of Mother Nature in Every Bottle -Just as She Intended
  • Includes Biotin & Panthenol
  • Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology®
  • Certified Gluten-Free
  • Non GMO Project Verified
  • Cruelty Free
  • Not Tested On Animals
  • Vegan