Nature's Answer Essential Oil Peppermint Conditioner
16 fl ozUPC: 0008300016840
Product Details
Enjoy the distinct advantages and subtle nuances of naturally-enhancing aromatic essential oils, each providing unique and comforting benefits.
Essential oils help nurture and energize your senses. They're naturally uplifting and powerful. These fragrant, penetrating oils are carefully-distilled from flowers, fruits, leaves and roots of botanicals, yielding the wonderful properties only nature can provide.
This hair-perfecting conditioner soothes, refines and locks in moisture. It contains exotic ingredients that penetrate deeply; leaving hair smoother and thoroughly nourished.
- Essential Oil-Infused
- With Tea Tree, Citrus, Argan, Jojoba & Lavender Essential Oils
- The Genius of Mother Nature in Every Bottle -Just as She Intended
- Includes Biotin & Panthenol
- Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology®
- Certified Gluten-Free
- Non GMO Project Verified
- Cruelty Free
- Not Tested On Animals
- Vegan