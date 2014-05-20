Nature's Answer Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Softgels Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Softgels

120 ctUPC: 0008300026131
Product Details

Nature's Answer Extra Virgin Coconut Oil contains an array of beneficial fatty acids, including lauric acid. Manufactured to CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) standards.

  • Made With Organic Coconut Oil
  • Supplies 1.55g (1,550mg) Of Lauric Acid, A Beneficial Fatty Acid
  • Sodium Free
  • No Artificial Flavors Or Sweeteners
  • No Preservatives
  • No Sugar Or Starch
  • No Milk, Lactose, Soy, Fish, Gluten, Wheat Or Yeast

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.5g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Coconut Oil , Lauric Acid , Myristic Acid , Caprylic Acid , Palmitic Acid , Capric Acid , Oleic Acid , Stearic Acid , Linoleic Acid . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Vegetable Glycerin , Titanium Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
