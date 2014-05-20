Nature's Answer Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Softgels
Product Details
Nature's Answer Extra Virgin Coconut Oil contains an array of beneficial fatty acids, including lauric acid. Manufactured to CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) standards.
- Made With Organic Coconut Oil
- Supplies 1.55g (1,550mg) Of Lauric Acid, A Beneficial Fatty Acid
- Sodium Free
- No Artificial Flavors Or Sweeteners
- No Preservatives
- No Sugar Or Starch
- No Milk, Lactose, Soy, Fish, Gluten, Wheat Or Yeast
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Coconut Oil , Lauric Acid , Myristic Acid , Caprylic Acid , Palmitic Acid , Capric Acid , Oleic Acid , Stearic Acid , Linoleic Acid . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Vegetable Glycerin , Titanium Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More