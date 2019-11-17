Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Eye Care
8 fl ozUPC: 0008300026145
Product Details
A combination of vitamins and minerals plus protective phytonutrients and carotenoids are synergistically combined in this easily absorbable "eye-friendly" liquid formula. Quik-Sorb isan exclusive blend of herbs known to enhance delivery of nutrients to the body.
- With Antioxidants, Bilberry & Lutein
- With Quik-Sorb
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Sugar1.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vitamin E , Vitamin C , Selenium , Bilberry Extract , Citrus Bioflavonoids Extract , Zinc , Lutein , Vitamin A , Other Ingredients : , Zeaxanthin
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
