Nature's Answer Eyebright Herbal Supplement Capsules
90 ctUPC: 0008300016210
Product Details
Contains a specific quantity of a known marker compound, and laboratory tested utilizing our Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology to insure consistent potency. Enhanced with holistically balanced whole herbs to yield a product that reflects the natural balance of the whole plant and all of its many micronutrients.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Eyebright ( Flower , Leaf , Stem ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
