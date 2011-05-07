Nutrition Facts

15.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 0

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 0g

Calcium 0mg

Iron 0mg

Vitamin A 0International Unit

Vitamin C 0mg