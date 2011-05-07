Nature's Answer Fennel Herbal Supplement 2000mg
Product Details
Nature's Answer organic alcohol extracts are produced using our cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® Advanced Botanical Fingerprint™ extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant. Nature's Answer's Facility is cGMP Certified, Organic and Kosher Certified.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fennel Seed ( Foeniculum Vulgare ) Extract . Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , 12-15% , Certified Organic Ethyl Alcohol .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More