Nature's Answer Ginger Rhizome Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Ginger rhizome (Zingiber officinale), a popular seasoning for many cuisines, provides excellent natural support for gastrointestinal health (especially when traveling)*.
- Promotes Healthy Digestion*
- Standardized Herbal Supplement
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Standardized Ginger Rhizome Extract ( 5% : Gingerols and Shogaols ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
