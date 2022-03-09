Nature's Answer Ginkgo Leaf Extract Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: front
Ginkgo biloba leaf and diterpenes are well known for their roles in promoting healthy circulation to the brain and to the extremities*. In addition, the herb serves as a potent antioxidant.

Ginkgo's effectiveness is attributed to flavonoid glycosides, which help explain the herb's broad range of beneficial properties on the body.

  • Ginkgo biloba
  • Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology™
  • Discover Nature's Answer™
  • Vegetarian / Vegan

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract ( Standardized For : 24% , Ginkgo Flavone Glycosides , 6% : Terpene Lactones ) , Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Powder , Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose , Di-calcium Phosphate , Calcium Silicate .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

