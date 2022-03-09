Nature's Answer Ginkgo Leaf Extract Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Ginkgo biloba leaf and diterpenes are well known for their roles in promoting healthy circulation to the brain and to the extremities*. In addition, the herb serves as a potent antioxidant.
Ginkgo's effectiveness is attributed to flavonoid glycosides, which help explain the herb's broad range of beneficial properties on the body.
- Ginkgo biloba
- Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology™
- Discover Nature's Answer™
- Vegetarian / Vegan
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract ( Standardized For : 24% , Ginkgo Flavone Glycosides , 6% : Terpene Lactones ) , Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Powder , Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose , Di-calcium Phosphate , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More