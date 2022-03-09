Nature's Answer Ginseng American Root's alcohol-free extract is produced using alcohol, water and natural extractants. All alcohol and extractants are then removed through our cold Bio-Chelated proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced standardized extract. Liquid extracts are absorbed faster than tablets or capsules, and are more potent than tinctures. Holistically Balanced guarantees that the constituents of the extract are in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.