Nature's Answer Gotu Kola Herb Vegetarian Capsules 300mg
60 ctUPC: 0008300016393
Product Details
Gotu kola herb (Centella asiatica) has been used in both China and India for thousands of years as a tonic to help balance the effects of aging*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Standardized Gotu Kola Herb Extract ( 10% Of : Asiaticosides )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
