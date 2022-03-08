Nature's Answer Gotu Kola Herbal Supplement 2000mg
Product Details
Nature's Answer® alcohol free extracts are produced usingthe cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® Authentic Botanical Fingerprint™ extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant. Nature's Answer®'s is NSF GMP Certified, Organic and Kosher Certified.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gotu Kola (Centella Asiatica) Whole Herb Extract (Standardized For: Asiaticosides) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More