Nature's Answer Green Tea Herbal Supplement
Product Details
Nature's Answer® alcohol-free extracts are produced using our cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® Authentic Botanical Fingerprint™ extract in the same ratios as in the plant.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Green Tea Leaf Extract ( Polyphenols , Catechins and Epigallocatechin Gallate [ EGCG ] ) , Lemon Peel Extract ( with Bioflavonoids ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Natural Peach Flavor , Stevia .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More