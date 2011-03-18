Nature's Answer Gymnema Herbal Supplement 300mg
Product Details
Nature's Answer alcohol-free extracts are produced using alcohol, water and natural extractants. All alcohol and extractants are then removed through our cold Bio-Chelated proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced standardized extract. Liquid extracts are absorbed faster than tablets or capsules and are more potent then tinctures, Holistically Balanced guarantees that the constituents of the extract are in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gymnema ( Gymnema Sylvestre ) Leaf Extract ( Standardized To 65% [ 65 Mg ] Gymnemic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
