Hawthorn leaf (Crataegus pinnatifida) has been used for decades as a key nutrient to sustain a healthy cardiovascular system. The herb is naturally rich in oligomeric procyanidins, flavonoids and different amines, chemical compounds responsible for Hawthorn's beneficial actions on supporting the cardiovascular system*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Hawthorn ( Crataegus Pinnatifida ) Leaf Extract , ( Standardized For : 2% , Vitexin 2-0-rhamnosides ) , Hawthorn Berry ( Crataegus Oxyacantha ) Powder , Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose , Calcium Silicate .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
