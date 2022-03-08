Hawthorn leaf (Crataegus pinnatifida) has been used for decades as a key nutrient to sustain a healthy cardiovascular system. The herb is naturally rich in oligomeric procyanidins, flavonoids and different amines, chemical compounds responsible for Hawthorn's beneficial actions on supporting the cardiovascular system*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.