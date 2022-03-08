Nature's Answer Hawthorn Leaf Extract Vegetarian Capsules 358mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Nature's Answer Hawthorn Leaf Extract Vegetarian Capsules 358mg

60 ctUPC: 0008300016401
Purchase Options

Product Details

Hawthorn leaf (Crataegus pinnatifida) has been used for decades as a key nutrient to sustain a healthy cardiovascular system. The herb is naturally rich in oligomeric procyanidins, flavonoids and different amines, chemical compounds responsible for Hawthorn's beneficial actions on supporting the cardiovascular system*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hawthorn ( Crataegus Pinnatifida ) Leaf Extract , ( Standardized For : 2% , Vitexin 2-0-rhamnosides ) , Hawthorn Berry ( Crataegus Oxyacantha ) Powder , Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose , Calcium Silicate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More