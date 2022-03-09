Nature's Answer Hawthorne+ Dietary Supplement
Product Details
With one of the most comprehensive herbariums in the world, Nature''s Answer has identified Mother Nature''s Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology™ for over 800 unique plant reference standards. These authenticated samples serve as the standard by which all incoming raw material is judged.
Using carefully-controlled extraction techniques, we capture the holistic balance of each herb and the value is passed on to you, the consumer, who can be assured that the product in your hand is authentic, safe, effective, holistically balanced, and of course... Nature''s Answer.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Hawthorn Leaf and Flower ( Crataegus laevigata ) , Linden Flower ( Tilia Europaea ) , Hawthorn Berry ( Crataegus laevigata ) , Cayenne Fruit ( Capsicum Frutescens ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Capsule Shell ( Vegetable Cellulose with Chlorophyllin [ Derived , from : Chlorophyll ] ) Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
