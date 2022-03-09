Nature's Answer Hawthorne+ Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Hawthorne+ Dietary Supplement

90 ctUPC: 0008300026586
Product Details

With one of the most comprehensive herbariums in the world, Nature''s Answer has identified Mother Nature''s Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology™ for over 800 unique plant reference standards. These authenticated samples serve as the standard by which all incoming raw material is judged.

Using carefully-controlled extraction techniques, we capture the holistic balance of each herb and the value is passed on to you, the consumer, who can be assured that the product in your hand is authentic, safe, effective, holistically balanced, and of course... Nature''s Answer.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hawthorn Leaf and Flower ( Crataegus laevigata ) , Linden Flower ( Tilia Europaea ) , Hawthorn Berry ( Crataegus laevigata ) , Cayenne Fruit ( Capsicum Frutescens ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Capsule Shell ( Vegetable Cellulose with Chlorophyllin [ Derived , from : Chlorophyll ] ) Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More